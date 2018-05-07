Police stage in the area of Georgia and New Hampshire avenues after call to reports of shootings. (Dan Morse/TWP)

At least two people were killed Monday in Montgomery County, in a possible domestic disturbance, according to county police.

The fatalities occurred in a house in the Brookeville area of the county.

The number of deaths was not known, but police reported “multiple fatalities.”

Police said they were went to the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way in response to a call about 4:30 p.m. describing a domestic disturbance.

The initial report indicated that “multiple people” had been shot inside a home, police said.

After reporting the fatalities, police said they could not confirm whether the deaths were domestic related.

However, they said, the deaths did not appear to be random.

One person involved in the situation, whom police described as a “suspect,” was someone “known to police,” the department said in a twitter message.

There was no report that anyone was in custody, and residents were told to shelter in place.

Brown Farm Way is a narrow road that passes between large and well separated single-family houses that sit behind broad lawns.