A woman was fatally wounded early Sunday in the Oxon Hill area of Prince George’s County, Md., officials said.

Police responding to a report of a cutting about 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Southview Drive found a woman lying on the floor inside an apartment with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No suspect has been arrested, and detectives are trying to determine a motive. Police said in a tweet that this did not appear to be a “random act.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.