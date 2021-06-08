Police chief Robert J. Contee III said Karczmarczyk will support the agency’s Employee Assistance Program, which held counseling sessions for the 850 officers who responded to the insurrection.
About 140 Capitol and D.C. officers were assaulted and injured when the supporters of former president Donald Trump tried to stop certification of the vote for president. A Capitol officer who confronted demonstrators died of a stroke a day later, and two officers who were at the Capitol that day committed suicide.
In a statement, Contee said the events of Jan. 6 had a “profound impact” on officers’ health and well-being. He said getting officers the help they need will in turn help them “serve our community with empathy.”
D.C. police said Karczmarczyk will design, implement and manage the department’s well-being programs, “focusing on mental and physical health.” She will also coordinate “the complex and critical network of resources” officers can use.
Karczmarczyk has a doctorate in education from George Mason University. She has a master’s degree in public health in community health education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She also is a certified master health education specialist.