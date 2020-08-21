A 5-year-old boy was shot late Friday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The child was taken to a hospital and was conscious, a police spokeswoman said. D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham was en route to the scene.

The shooting occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street SE, a few blocks from the Congress Heights Metro Station on Alabama Avenue.

Police could not immediately say if the child was shot inside or outside a residence.