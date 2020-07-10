The victim, Davon McNeal, whose mother is an anti-violence activist and helped organize the family-focused Fourth of July gathering, was hit by a bullet that entered the front of his head and exited through the back, police said. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE at about 9:20 p.m. as the cookout was winding down.

The police affidavit says that the suspects, two of whom have been arrested, apparently were chasing people they thought were members of a rival crew on foot, and shooting at them, when Davon was wounded in front of the Frederick Douglass Community Center, in the Cedar Gardens area of Anacostia. The boy, who recently finished the sixth grade, was headed to a relative’s home to get ear buds and a cellphone charger.

AD

AD

“They killed my son!” one witness heard Davon’s mother, Crystal McNeal, screaming after the shooting, according to the affidavit, filed in D.C. Superior Court.

McNeal’s work as a D.C. “violence interrupter” means that she spends her days mediating disputes on the street and trying to persuade people to put down their firearms. Her son’s death occurred in one of numerous outbreaks of gunfire in the Washington area that have made early July especially bloody.

“A great child, great attitude, focused, always positive,” said Harold “Shootah” Redd, president of the Metro Bengals, the youth football program in which Davon was a standout player. “Everything you could want in a kid, he was.”

AD

One suspect, 18-year-old Daryle Bond, whose last known address was on Cedar Street near the shooting scene, was arrested Thursday. Another man, Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Md., in Prince George’s County, was arrested Friday. Police said they also have arrest warrants for Carlo General, 19, and Marcel Gordon, 25, both of Southeast Washington. All are charged with first-degree murder while armed.

A fifth suspect was also being sought by homicide detectives, although as of Friday, police said, they had not obtained an arrest warrant for that person.

Wingfield had been arrested in April after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by police for traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street, court records show. Police said they found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol in his pants. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

AD

AD

Pending further prosecution, he was freed from custody May 22 after his lawyer petitioned for the release because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to court records. At the time, officials were trying to reduce the D.C. jail population as a health precaution. Court records show he has asthma and nerve damage.

The U.S. attorney’s office in the District objected to Wingfield’s release, which was granted by Superior Court Judge Todd E. Edelman.

Bond, clad in a tank top, his hands shackled in front of him, made his initial appearance Friday in Superior Court via closed-circuit video from a cellblock. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered jailed pending prosecution.

AD

In asking for the case against Bond to be dismissed, his lawyer, public defender Rachel Cicurel, argued in court that the police affidavit does not cite enough evidence to justify the first-degree murder charge. Judge James A. Crowell IV disagreed.

AD

Wingfield, who was arrested Friday in Alexandria, has yet to appear in court to enter a plea in Davon’s killing.

Witnesses told police they saw the gunmen on Cedar Street on the evening of July 4, according to the affidavit. They said the sounds of the gunshots mixed with the crack of celebratory fireworks. One person said a black vehicle that had been parked nearby was gone after the shooting. The affidavit says evidence technicians at the crime scene found 15 spent shell casings from five handguns.

AD

In addition to interviewing witnesses, detectives reviewed surveillance camera video from the neighborhood. “Daryle BOND is captured on footage . . . with both arms extended in front of him,” the affidavit says. He is “holding a handgun in both his hands” and “appears to shoot once.” Video evidence also shows Gordon, General and the fifth suspect wielding handguns, according to the affidavit.

AD

As for Wingfield, he can been seen “going to a chair in front of 1432 Cedar Street, SE, to retrieve something from the ground,” according to the affidavit, which does not specify whether the object was a gun.

Although it is unclear who fired the bullet that killed Davon, prosecutors said that by law, everyone involved in the shooting is equally culpable for his death.

AD

The affidavit describes the five suspects as members of “the Crashout Gang,” whose turf includes the 1400 block of Cedar Street. It says the Crashout Gang and another crew in the area have formed an alliance called “the Young Original Gangsters.” It says the Young Original Gangsters and a rival crew, “Choppa City,” have been “beefing” with each other lately, which apparently led to the Fourth of July mayhem.

One witness told detectives he saw two men in the vicinity who he thought were from the Choppa City crew, which hangs out around W Street SE, a few blocks from the Frederick Douglass Garden apartments.

AD

Whether members of Choppa City actually were in the area at the time of the shooting remains unclear, police said. In any event, witnesses reported seeing five men running through a wide alley, firing handguns. One weapon had a green laser sight, and its beam could be seen hitting the exteriors of apartment buildings. It appears Davon inadvertently walked into this field of haphazard fire.

AD

In announcing Bond’s arrest Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that, “not surprisingly,” some of the suspects “have gun-related criminal histories.”

Newsham said that as part of Wingfield’s “high intensity” court supervision during his release, he was required to wear a GPS tracking device. According to the affidavit, GPS data places him in the 1400 block of Cedar Street around the time of Davon’s killing. The chief said Wingfield cut off the monitoring device after the shooting.

AD

General was charged with illegal gun possession in 2019 and was free pending a trial at the time of the July 4 shooting. Police said he had been arrested with a loaded handgun in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, close to where Davon would later be killed.

AD