A D.C. teenager arrested Friday in the shooting death of an accomplished amateur boxer allegedly opened fire out of annoyance because the victim had been lecturing him not to steal cars, authorities said.

Kae’von Sutton, who was 16 at the time of the March 19 killing, had been listed as a “critical missing” juvenile by D.C. police a month before the shooting. He remained missing in the weeks afterward until members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him Friday.

Sutton, who has since turned 17, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail after appearing in D.C. Superior Court.

The 22-year-old victim, Aujee “Quick” Tyler, 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds, was a bantamweight fighter who won a slew of prestigious amateur championships as a teenager and was looking forward to a pro career before he was gunned down.

The killing occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Stanton Road SE.

In an affidavit filed in court, police said Sutton, nicknamed “Baby Ahk,” was driving in the Stanton Road area in a Nissan Altima when Tyler noticed the car.

Tyler owned a Nissan Altima and needed a bumper, the affidavit says. He discussed buying one from Sutton before he learned that the car Sutton was using was stolen.

“The decedent was lecturing the defendant about being in stolen cars,” a detective wrote, quoting a witness. “The defendant got angry and then walked off. A few minutes later, the defendant returned, now armed with a gun. The defendant then shot the decedent multiple times and fled south on Stanton Road.”

The affidavit says an electronic gunshot monitor installed by police in the Stanton Road area detected 11 rounds being fired.

Terry Tyler-Renaud, the victim’s mother, described her son as “very compassionate, very loving, very caring, very respectful.” She said he was deeply religious, as she is, and that he “always did the will of God for his 22 years.”

As for the alleged assailant, “I want to hug that young man, the one that murdered my son,” said Tyler-Renaud, 50, who lives in Culpeper, Va. “The young man is lost and he’s being used by the devil. So I want to hug him and tell him I love him.”

Tyler, who trained at different gyms in the D.C. area, won the 2009 National Silver Gloves tournament in his weight class. He was a champion in a Ringside World Tournament. He was the top fighter in his class at the Junior Olympics in 2010. And he took home a National Police Athletic League title.

Those were just some of his amateur laurels. In 2015, after signing a management contract with Florida-based ProBox, he moved to Miami and started his pro career in Mexico with knockout victories in two bouts.

Although he returned to the D.C. area and had stopped training in the months before he was killed, he was intent on resuming his career, his mother said.

“I knew he didn’t do anything wrong,” she said, referring to the circumstances of the shooting. “I am very compassionate and loving. And my children, I taught them to love. I love everyone, and that’s what Aujee did. He told everyone he loved them.”

Police said they viewed video from surveillance cameras that captured the killing, with the shooter’s face hidden under a hood.

After the suspect “appeared to become engaged in a dispute” with Tyler, the suspect walked down the block, entered a building, came out and returned to where Tyler was standing on Stanton Road, the affidavit says.

“The suspect drew a gun and pointed it at the decedent, then fired multiple shots,” a detective wrote. “After the decedent fell to the ground, the suspect fired several more shots.” He then got in a van with someone else and rode away.