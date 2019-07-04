Crime scene tape is stretched around the scene o a shooting in 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A man was injured early Thursday in what authorities said was the latest gang-related shooting in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police said the man suffered minor injuries in the shooting, which occurred about midnight in the 3000 block of Fordson Court, in the Gum Springs area — the same block where two teenagers were shot Monday night in what police said was gang-related.

Police said they believe the two shootings are tied to gang activity and are likely linked. But police declined to name a gang, citing the department’s policy of not giving publicity to gangs involved in crimes.

No arrests had been made in either shooting.

Second Lt. John Lieb, a police spokesman, said police are still investigating what sparked the shootings and are following a number of leads.

“Detectives are trying to fully understand the motives of those responsible,” Lieb said. “But we do know, based on preliminary findings, that it could be gang related.”

Police are also investigating two separate shootings from Tuesday that left three men injured, and that detectives believe are also gang-related. Investigators this week were trying to determine if that case was related to the Monday incident in Gum Springs.

The two shootings within days in the same area of Gum Springs have puzzled residents and police. Officers from the Mount Vernon police station have added extra patrol, Lieb said.

“We have spoken to many community members and we understand their concerns,” Lieb said. “Our detectives are working diligently to investigate leads and to examine the available evidence.”

Monday’s shooting, around 11 p.m. at a Gum Springs playground, sent two teens with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital, police said.

In the most recent shooting, the victim had a graze wound and did not go to the hospital, authorities said. Bullets also hit a vehicle and an apartment building, they said.

Police said they are looking for a white SUV with dark tint, possibly occupied by three young males.

