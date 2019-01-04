The suspect charged with shooting and critically injuring a bystander headed to a New Year’s Day brunch admitted to D.C. police that he fired a gun but said he was aiming at another man with whom he was having a dispute, according to court documents filed in the case.

Police also said in an arrest affidavit that the suspect, William D’Sean Wrice, 20, told officers that a black Taurus 9mm gun found under a duffel bag in the closet of his residence was the weapon he used.

Authorities confirmed that a bullet from that gun struck the 38-year-old victim in the forehead as he, his girlfriend and a friend walked along the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim remains in critical condition at a hospital.

A Superior Court judge has ordered that Wrice, who has been charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, be detained until his next hearing, Jan. 14. His attorney, who is with the Public Defender Service, did not respond to an interview request. Wrice was arrested Wednesday.

The midafternoon shooting occurred on a street lined with worn storefronts and vacant lots in a largely undefined neighborhood near Fort Totten and Manor Park that has seen gentrification efforts.

The arrest affidavit says that Wrice was on Kennedy Street when he saw a man with whom he had been “beefing” over stolen money. He told police that he saw the man reach toward his waistband and that he took out his own gun and fired four or five shots. He told police he ran and didn’t know anyone had been hit.

Other witnesses told police that the victim was between the alleged shooter and the target when the gunfire began.

Court records show that Wrice was staying in a residence a few blocks from Kennedy Street and that police raided the location and found what they said were ammunition, gun magazines and several firearms in addition to the Taurus used in the shooting. Police said two of the guns were assault-style rifles. Police said they also found evidence of marijuana dealing.

The victim’s girlfriend did not want to be interviewed other than to confirm that she was with her boyfriend when he was shot and that they had been on their way to a restaurant.