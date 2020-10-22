Police said the shooting of Mickle has been ruled justified, and no charges were filed.

Police said in a news release that they concluded that Mickle was the “suspect responsible” in the Feb. 28 shooting of De’Mari Twyman, 21, of Oxon Hill, Md.

AD

A police spokesman said that Mickle had been a suspect in Twyman’s killing before Mickle’s death. The spokesman said investigators found additional evidence when Mickle was killed to link him to the shooting of Twyman. Police declined to elaborate.

AD

Twyman was killed shortly before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Monroe Street NE, at the entrance to a barber and cosmetology school along a busy street lined with restaurants and apartments, a block from the campus of Catholic University.

The daylight shooting outside the Bennett Center Institute occurred in an area where university students mingle, and near a popular bookstore. Catholic University issued a safety alert.

A woman who was at the crime scene in February and identified herself as Twyman’s mother had said that her son had been enrolled at the barber school and was shot as he headed into the building. She and other relatives declined to talk further, and they could not be reached Thursday.

AD

D.C. police publicized images from a surveillance camera of a man holding a gun with his arm extended. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters at the scene that it appeared Twyman had been targeted. He said the victim and suspect did not appear to exchange words.

AD

Police have not commented on a possible motive.

A woman who identified herself as Mickle’s mother said Thursday, “My son was not involved in nothing.” She declined to comment further.