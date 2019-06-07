A man fatally shot his wife and then shot and killed himself Friday morning inside a home in the American University Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The identities of the couple were not immediately made public. Police said the couple had two children who were not at home at the time.

Police said they were called to the home in the 4300 block of Windom Place NW about 9:20 a.m. to check on the welfare of one of the occupants.

