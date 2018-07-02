A Charles County man killed his 3-year-old daughter Sunday before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The father, whom police identified as Brian Duncan Davis, had court-ordered visitation rights and was supposed to return his daughter to her home by 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

When Davis didn’t arrive, family members began searching for Davis and his daughter, Maddie Sabre Davis. They found his pickup truck in Gilbert Run Park in Charles County and notified police, officials said. Their bodies were inside the truck.

Detectives, who recovered a handgun inside the truck, determined that Davis shot and killed his daughter and then himself. They were from La Plata, Md.