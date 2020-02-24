D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the suspects and the man they had targeted were involved in a transaction, though it was not clear whether they knew each other. Police said the suspects exited a vehicle about 2:20 p.m. and “approached the victim in an effort to take the victim’s property.”
The person who was being robbed has not been charged with a crime, though police said their investigation is continuing. He has not been identified.
On Monday, police identified the man who was killed as Daniel Jackson, 20, of Southeast Washington. The other suspect was identified as Dominique Davis, 21, also of Southeast. Police said he was charged with assault with intent to commit armed robbery.
The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Okie Street NE, just off New York Avenue in a neighborhood that has been transformed from an industrial area into one of the District’s newest spots for gentrification. It happened steps from City Winery D.C. and Ivy City Smokehouse.