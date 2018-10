Fairfax County police are searching for a teen, who they say has gone missing and is in danger because of mental or physical health issues.

Sierra Dooley, 16, was last seen in the 8200 block of Armetale Lane in Springfield around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said. She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs 110 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and flip-flops.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 703-691-2131.