D.C. police said the theft occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Division Avenue NE, in the Burrville neighborhood.

A man told police he was walking LA when the vehicle slowed next to him, and the driver asked about buying the dog. A police report says the man declined.

Police said the driver of the vehicle followed the victim along Division Avenue. The vehicle stopped at Jay Street, where the victim told police the doors opened, and the passenger and driver got out.

The police report says the passenger took out a silver handgun and stated, “It’s our dog now.” The driver picked up the dog, put it in the vehicle and drove off.

