Police are looking for the driver of a Nissan that fled the scene of a hit-and-run over the weekend and left a pedestrian in critical condition in Temple Hills, Md.

The incident happened Saturday night in the 4700 block of Stamp Road near MD 414. The car that hit the pedestrian is said to be a four-door Nissan with Virginia license plate and possibly a Lyft decal on it. The car may have damage on its windshield, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officials said the driver is described as a black man with a slim build and long locks. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422.