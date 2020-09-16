Police said the driver of the sedan, which was disabled when it struck a small stone wall after hitting the people, left the scene. Authorities had no description of the driver.
They also could not yet describe how the crash occurred or the path of the vehicle.
Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said the victims remained hospitalized in serious condition; some had been listed in critical condition Tuesday night. Sternbeck said it appears all will survive.
Police did not make public the victims’ identities or their relationship to each other. Sternbeck said a man and a woman were injured, along with two children under the age of 10. Sternbeck confirmed an account from one bystander that one of the adults had a baby stroller; it was not clear if either of the children was in it when the crash occurred.
Brad Harris, who lives near the crash, said he heard a loud noise and rushed outside. He said the man appeared to be the most seriously injured, but was sitting up as he was being tended to by the doctor. He said it appeared the stroller had been struck by the vehicle.
Harris, 58, said a tree was damaged, a parking sign was flattened and a fire hydrant was struck.