Arlington officials said they are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman Saturday evening.
The incident happened at about 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive near North Meade Street. Arlington police said the woman was walking when the man came up to her, pulled out a knife, stabbed her and then fled.
She was in stable condition, police said, and transported to a hospital.
The suspect is described as a black man, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a long, black trench coat and a white hat at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4199.