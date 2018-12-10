Police in Arlington said they are looking for this man who is seen in a surveillance image. He allegedly stabbed a woman on Fort Myer Drive Saturday evening. (Arlington County Police)

Arlington officials said they are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman Saturday evening.

The incident happened at about 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive near North Meade Street. Arlington police said the woman was walking when the man came up to her, pulled out a knife, stabbed her and then fled.

She was in stable condition, police said, and transported to a hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a long, black trench coat and a white hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4199.