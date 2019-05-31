It was a chilly Friday night in March, so when Wanda Riddick decided to walk to the store from her home in Northeast Washington, she bundled up in a long, black bubble parka and threw her red Nine West purse over her shoulder.

The 57-year-old thought she was alone on Channing Street in Edgewood. Just six doors from her home, she heard a man’s voice behind her.

“He came up on me and said ‘gimme that purse’,” Riddick recalled. At first, she thought a friend was playing a joke. “I said ‘I ain’t giving you s---.’ Then he pulled my purse and I knew it wasn’t someone I knew.”

Riddick kept hold of her purse, and the two began a tug-of-war, each pulling a strap of her handbag. “I bet I’ll stab you,” she recalled the man in the hooded jacket saying, though she didn’t see a weapon in his hands. He got her purse and she retreated home, where her sister saw a stain on her shirt. It was blood; it was only then that Riddick realized she had been stabbed.

Police believe the same man who robbed and assaulted Riddick the night of March 22 attacked two others two months later in nearby Eckington — a man who was stabbed when he refused to hand over property on May 22 and an attorney who was repeatedly stabbed on May 25 after she handed over her floral print purse.

“We’ve definitely increased deployment up in that area to catch this guy,” said Cmdr. William Fitzgerald, who runs the 5th District police station covering the area of the incidents. He urged anyone who saw or knows something to come forward, noting a $10,000 reward.

[Police launch summer crime initiative to combat crime, homicides]

“It’s a very serious and concerning thing,” Fitzgerald said. “The back-to-back ones are very alarming.” He in particular noted the attack on the lawyer, saying, “Once he had her property, he stabbed her. . . .That’s what’s scary about it.”

The attorney, who remained hospitalized on Friday with serious injuries, did not wish to speak about her ordeal. She is a senior associate at the downtown Washington office of the international law firm Hogan Lovells. “This is a tragic incident and we hope she recovers quickly,” the firm said in a statement.

Fitzgerald said the attacks happened at night on dark residential streets and detectives have been unable to locate any video that might show the person involved.

He said officers have stopped some people but none believed to be connected to the incidents. Police said victims gave similar descriptions of a black man in his 20s or 30s between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11, with a slim build, dark complexion and short hair in twists. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

“Our detectives are going all out,” Fitzgerald said. “A full-court press.”

Riddick said that as she and the man wrestled over her purse, the shoulder strap broke, and she fell back and hit her head on stairs of a rowhouse. He ran away and she returned home to cancel her credit cards. Her sister saw something on her shirt and asked what it was. She peeled back her shirt to discover she was bleeding from a wound to her upper chest.

“Mind you, I did not know I was stabbed. My adrenaline was flowing ,” Riddick said. She inspected her bubble parka and found that the left arm of the coat had been slashed. The coat was ruined but somehow had served as a bit of armor.

Riddick said in an interview on Thursday that her stab wound has “healed pretty good.” The night of the attack, she had declined to go to the hospital, and paramedics patched the injury. But an hour later, she started to bleed through the gauze, so she went to an emergency room, where she got five stitches and pain medication.

Police took the strap that remained from the purse and took photos of the damaged bubble coat. A relative tracked the robber’s path, checking alleyways and trash receptacles for her purse. About three blocks from the attack, they discovered a few of her belongings, including some scattered cards.

She called D.C. police and a detective came by the Sunday after the robbery, but she said she has not heard from them since. The attack has left her on edge, particularly when she walks around her neighborhood.

“I’m a little leery when I’m out now,” Riddick said. “It makes me a little jumpy sometimes.”

Read more:

FBI targets prostitution bosses in D.C.’s Logan, Thomas circles, a busy zone called ‘the Blade’

He wanted to fly around the moon. He ended up in court instead.

Maryland man accused of killing girlfriend indicted on reduced charge of manslaughter

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news