Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the parents or guardians of a toddler found wandering alone in the hallway of the Enclave Silver Spring Apartments in White Oak on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the little boy, who is estimated to be 2 to 3 years old, was found on the 18th floor of the apartment building by security personnel at 8:40 a.m. He has not been able to tell officers where he lives.

The child was taken to the Montgomery County 3rd District Station at 1002 Milestone Drive. Anyone who recognizes him should contact the station at 240-773-6800.