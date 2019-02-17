Virginia State Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and wounded a police officer during a traffic stop in Bluefield, Va., near the West Virginia border, authorities said Sunday.

Police said they are searching for Donquale M. Gray, 25, who was a passenger in the vehicle, which he later used to flee police as they returned fire.

Police said just before midnight, a Bluefield police officer stopped a 2008 Toyota Yaris for an unspecified “equipment violation” as the vehicle was headed east on U.S. Route 460 in Virginia. The vehicle was pulled onto the shoulder at the time of the shooting, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Police said shortly after the stop, Gray allegedly opened fire, wounding an officer who had been standing on the driver’s side of the car.

That officer and an assisting officer fired back, police said. By that time, the driver had exited the vehicle and surrendered to police; Gray climbed into the driver’s seat and fled, they said.

The Toyota was later found abandoned on the West Virginia side of the border, where Gray lives, according to authorities.

The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He was being treated at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The driver, meanwhile, was ticketed for a traffic violation and released, according to police.

Neither the driver nor the assisting officer were injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or email question@vsp.virginia.gov.

Read more:

Man accused in Aurora mass shooting had been convicted of beating girlfriend with baseball bat

At least 5 civilians dead and 5 officers wounded in shooting in Aurora, Ill., officials say

Search on for suspect in shooting that set off panic at Maryland’s largest mall

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news