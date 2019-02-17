Police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting that injured one person and set off panic at Maryland’s biggest retail and entertainment complex Saturday night.

Anne Arundel County police said the victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower torso. Police said Sunday that the man is in stable condition and that the injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred near an entrance of Arundel Mills Mall after a verbal altercation between two groups that didn’t know each other, according to police. In a Sunday morning statement, authorities called the shooting “targeted and isolated in nature.”

The gunshots, which were reported around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, ignited panic inside the popular outlet store and entertainment site. Mall patrons reported people screaming and running toward the mall exit after the sound of gunshots.

A woman wrote on Twitter that her 7-year-old son “thinks he heard a loud bang” and “a crowd of people was already running past us.”

“It was a terrifying experience,” another person wrote on Twitter. “We ran for the emergency exit immediately.”

Police have not identified the suspect, who is wanted on attempted murder and other charges.

Martin Weil and Clarence Williams contributed to this report.

