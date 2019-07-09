D.C. police are searching for a suspect who they say fired shots at an on-duty police officer early Thursday morning and fled the scene.

A video released by police shows the suspect walking a dog around 3:50 a.m. on the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE. The suspect said a profanity to the officer, who was engaging community members at the time, and walked away, officials said.

About three to five minutes later, police said the suspect crouched behind a tree and fired a series of shots at the officer. The video released by police shows the suspect firing multiple shots before running into a nearby alleyway.

No injuries were reported.

