D.C. police are seeking two teenagers in connection with a robbery and fatal stabbing of a man who was attacked Sunday night on an escalator outside the Potomac Avenue Metro stop in Southeast Washington.

Xavier Dontrell Culbreth, 18, is charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder. Police said Jada Smith, also 18, is charged in an arrest warrant with armed robbery.

The man was killed about 11:40 p.m. outside the closed Metro station in the 700 block of 14th Street SE. His name had not yet been released because police said they had not reached relatives.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said he would not describe details of the case until arrests are made. But he said Wednesday that the motive appeared to be robbery and that the victim was stabbed on the escalator leading from the street to the underground entrance.

The station had closed at 11 p.m., and the gate was closed at the bottom of the escalator. Police said the victim was found mortally wounded at the gate and died at a hospital.

