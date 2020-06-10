Ocean City police were called three minutes after it began, the department said in a news release. By the time they arrived, the crowd had dispersed and the main assailant and victim had left. The police from the Maryland resort destination have asked the public for help identifying the victim and suspect.
Ocean City police spokeswoman Ashley Miller said authorities don’t know how the victim left the scene.
“The victim is the male that was on the bench with a dark colored shirt and yellow lettering on it,” Miller said in an email asking the public to come forward with information. “We would like to identify the victim and be able to check on his condition.”
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan released a statement condemning the assault.
“The past few days have been extremely difficult for our community and our police department,” he said. “We are equally horrified by the actions displayed on social media videos depicting violence and unruly crowds. This behavior has no place in Ocean City and violence like this will not be tolerated.”
Dan Morse contributed to this report.