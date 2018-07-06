Arlington police said Friday that they are looking for a suspect in a morning stabbing.

At around 8:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of a stabbing between acquaintances in the 5700 block of Washington Boulevard in Arlington, police said in a statement. They found a victim at the scene who was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, the statement said.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing was described as a white female with red hair, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, weighing 130 pounds and wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.