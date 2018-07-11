Officers’ curiosity was aroused when they saw a big trash bag being dragged from an alley on Capitol Hill, and their questions led to an arrest, police said. (iStock/iStock)

It was a big trash bag, the police said, “unusually large,” and it was being dragged from an alley in the heart of Capitol Hill Tuesday evening, and something about the sight made officers think they ought to know more about it.

So, they talked to the guy who was dragging the bag near 4th and A Streets NE, only about three blocks from the Supreme Court. “Right away,” the police said he showed signs of nervousness. It was, apparently more apprehension, than you might expect from someone merely lugging rubbish to the curb.

The officers found out who the individual was, and then learned more. It turned out, a lieutenant said in a brief account posted on a police/community discussion site, that a warrant had been issued for the individual’s arrest. The warrant had been issued in connection with a theft, but it had never been served the police said.

Finally, the police learned what was in the bag, the report said. The big bag contained “numerous packages,” and it was thought that the packages had been stolen from places not too far from 4th and A Streets NE according to the police account.

Ultimately, according to the posted account, the police made an arrest, in connection with the warrant, and with “numerous thefts.”

In the Washington area, as elsewhere, package theft is a significant problem. Frequently, no one is at home when the packages are delivered. They often remain for hours on the recipient’s doorstep, only a few feet from anyone passing by. Those to whom they are sent are constantly advised on how to prevent theft, but thefts continue to occur.