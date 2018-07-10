D.C. police have charged a 48-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a woman found dead in June inside a residence in Southeast Washington.

Xavier Jerome Dunmore, of Southeast, has been charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder while armed. Police said they are searching for him and consider him “armed and dangerous.”

Dunmore is charged with killing Wykeena Ferguson, 40, of Southeast. Police said she was found shot in the head about 6:45 p.m. on June 10 inside a home in the Potomac Gardens apartments in the 700 block of 12th Street SE.

She was pronounced dead there. Police not disclosed a possible motive in the case, nor have they described whether the suspect and victim were related.