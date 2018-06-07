Police are seeking information from the public on these markings found near a spot where they are investigating a suspicious death in Chantilly, Va. (Fairfax County Police)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying graffiti found near the body of a man in Clifton, Va.

James McDonald, 20, of Chantilly, was found dead in a wooded area on May 21, near the 6100 block of Union Village Drive. He had trauma to his upper body, according to Fairfax County Police.

The markings appear to show a heart and a rose.

McDonald was last seen May 15 by a family member, and reported missing May 19, according to police. Police tracked his phone and with a search-and-rescue dog found his body.