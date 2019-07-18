Police appealing to the public for information in the homicide of Ronnie Jacobs Jr., 35, shown in a police reward poster. (Prince George's County police)

A homeless man killed in College Park was fatally shot while sitting on a park bench, Prince George’s County police said.

The additional details in the homicide of Ronnie Jacobs Jr. came Thursday as police asked the public for help in solving the slaying.

“This case has . . . drummed up a lot of concern from our community,” county police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said. “They’re used to seeing Ronnie. . . . They want to know what happened and they want the person who killed Ronnie taken off the streets.”

Jacobs was killed May 22 and his body was found around 6 a.m. near the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, police said.

Brian Reilly, head of the criminal investigations division for Prince George’s police, said Jacobs had “fallen on hard times recently.”

“Nobody had anything bad to say about Mr. Jacobs,” Reilly said. “He wasn’t out there bothering anybody or doing anything wrong.”

