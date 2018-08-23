Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in Prince William County and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.



Typically, police departments in the region don’t identify a crime victim until the person’s next of kin has been notified. But in this case, Prince William County police said they had been unable to find the man’s family.

The victim has been identified as Jose Enriques Amaya Sanchez, 22, of Woodbridge, Va. Prince William police said the shooting happened Aug. 1 in the 14700 block of Arizona Avenue in Woodbridge.

Police said they have arrested and charged Jorge Anthony Sandoval, 19, of Woodbridge, with murder in Sanchez’s death. He is being held without bail and awaiting trial, police said.

An investigation found that the two men knew each other and had an altercation before the shooting happened on the back deck of the home.

Anyone with information of a family member for the victim is asked to call police at 703-792-7000.