Fairfax County police are looking for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in Reston on June 11.

Police said officers responded to Reston Parkway and Baron Cameron Avenue around 11 p.m. that night and found a 49-year-old victim who was injured. The woman told investigators she was hit from behind and sexually assaulted while on a nearby walking path, police said.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a hospital.

The suspect is described as a white male, who is approximately 50 to -60 years old. He has a skinny build, gray wavy hair, light-colored eyes, wrinkled face and possibly wears glasses.