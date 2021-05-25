Police said the incident began hours earlier when officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue SE, several blocks from the Metro station, for a report of a woman being held against her will.
Chief Robert J. Contee III said officers knocked on the door and that a man inside shouted a threat to shoot. Officers back away and called for help.
As additional officers arrived, police said Hall forced the victim to leave by going through a back window. Authorities have not provided the time when they first realized he was not inside the residence. Police said they searched for the man and that about 3:30 p.m., an officer saw him with the woman on Alabama Avenue.
Contee said the man was holding a rifle with a drum magazine, allowing it to hold extra ammunition. Contee said the man backed away from a fence, “brandished the long gun” and “raised the gun at the officer.”
Contee said the officer, who has been on the force five years, fired at least once, striking the man. He said the woman “obviously was physically shaken by all this.”
It could not be determined how long the woman had been held. Contee said the man and woman were or had been involved in a relationship.
Authorities said the officer activated his body-worn camera. Police have five business days to make public the recording and to publicly identify the officer. Family members of the man who died can object to the public release of the video.