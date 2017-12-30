Man shot on H Street NE on Saturday night in confrontation with D.C. police, officials say. (iStock) (iStock/iStock)

D.C. police shot and severely wounded a man on H Street NE Saturday night in a confrontation that was linked to a domestic incident, according to an official account.

Police chief Peter Newsham said officers were sent to the 800 block of H Street about 9:30 p.m. in connection with a “domestic situation”, and confronted a man who appeared to be armed with a handgun.

The man was shot and taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, Newsham said.

He said police found what appeared to be a firearm at the scene.

The police had apparently been at the scene before. Newsham said the confrontation occurred when they went to the scene for a second time. They were looking, Newsham said, for someone “who had returned” to a home.

When police arrived, Newsham said, the confrontation occurred and the officers ended uip “firing their weapons.”

The nature of the original domestic incident was not described.

A photograph was posted on the police Twitter site of what police found at the scene. In the photograph it resembled a semi automatic pistol. It was black, and lay on what appeared to be a sidewalk, adjacent to the wall of a building.

Police said the matter was under investigation.