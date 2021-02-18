D.C. police on Wednesday arrested two men and charged them in the fatal shooting in January of a 32-year-old man near the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to authorities.

The suspects were identified as Vorreze Thomas, 23, and Delonta Stevenson, 26, both of Southeast. Police said each was charged with first-degree murder while armed, and assault with intent to kill. Attorneys for both men could not be reached.

Police said Terrence Allen, 32, was shot in the incident, which occurred about 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 18 in a parking lot at the Stanton Glenn apartments in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE. Allen died at a hospital.

Authorities said Thomas and Stevenson were also charged with shooting two other men who were with Allen. They suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said one of the surviving victims had a firearm.

An arrest affidavit says the victims were shot while inside a white Ford Crown Victoria and that 32 rounds were fired from an assault-style rifle. The affidavit quotes witnesses describing friction between various residents that led to frequent arguments at the apartment complex as a possible motive.