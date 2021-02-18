Police said Terrence Allen, 32, was shot in the incident, which occurred about 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 18 in a parking lot at the Stanton Glenn apartments in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE. Allen died at a hospital.
Authorities said Thomas and Stevenson were also charged with shooting two other men who were with Allen. They suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said one of the surviving victims had a firearm.
An arrest affidavit says the victims were shot while inside a white Ford Crown Victoria and that 32 rounds were fired from an assault-style rifle. The affidavit quotes witnesses describing friction between various residents that led to frequent arguments at the apartment complex as a possible motive.