Fairfax County police said they have also charged the man in connection with shooting the teenager, but won’t reveal the specific charges and the man’s identity until they serve arrest warrants on him.
The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday when the teenager called 911 to report he had been shot by an acquaintance in a fourth-floor apartment in the PeachTree of McLean complex in the 2000 block of Peach Orchard Road, police said.
Fairfax County officers attempted to negotiate with the armed man when they arrived at the apartment, but decided to enter after it became apparent the man was threatening the teenager again, police said.
Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the armed man opened fire on the officers and they returned shots. Police said the man was struck in the upper body and one officer was grazed with a bullet.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he was in critical but stable condition on Thursday afternoon after undergoing surgery. The teenage victim was also treated and is expected to survive.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation, police said.