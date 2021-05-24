D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of Mississippi Ave. SE shortly after 11 a.m., after receiving a report from another police agency that a woman was being detained inside.
The chief said that officers knocked on the door and a man inside shouted that he would start shooting. The officers backed away and called for assistance. Before other officers could fully deploy, Contee said, the man left the residence with the woman through a back window.
Contee said that shortly after 3 p.m., an officer saw the man in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE. He said the man “raised the gun at the officer,” who fired. Contee said the man died at a hospital.
The officer’s body-worn camera was activated, police said.