D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of Mississippi Ave. SE shortly after 11 a.m. after receiving a report from another police agency that a woman had been detained inside.
When officers knocked on the door, the chief said, a man inside shouted that he would start shooting. The officers backed away and called for assistance.
Before other officers could fully deploy tactical teams, Contee said, the man broke a back window and left the residence with the woman.
Police declared what is called a barricade situation and started to position tactical officers around the apartment building. It could not be determined precisely when the man left and at what point police realized he was not inside the residence.
Contee said police were searching for him when an officer saw a man and a woman shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alabama Ave. SE, down the street from the Metro station and about a half-mile from where the standoff began.
The police chief said the man was holding a rifle with a drum magazine, allowing it to hold extra ammunition. Contee said the man backed away from a fence, “brandished the long gun” and “raised the gun at the officer.”
Contee said the officer, who has been on the force five years, fired at least once, striking the man, who died at a hospital.
He said the woman “obviously was physically shaken by all this.”
Police did not identify the agency that called in the initial report of the woman being held against her will. It could not be determined how long the woman had been held. Contee said the man and woman were or had been involved in some kind of relationship.
Authorities said the officer activated his body-worn camera. Police have five business days to make public the recording and to publicly identify the officer. Family members of the man who died can object to the public release of the video.
