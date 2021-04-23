The deputy found Brown, 32, walking away from the home and tried to “verbally engage” him, before opening fire, the VSP said. What prompted the shooting remains unclear, but the attorney for Brown’s family said Brown was unarmed and suffered 10 gunshot wounds, leaving him in critical condition at a hospital.
The family, the local Black Lives Matter chapter and the ACLU of Virginia variously called for authorities to release more details about the shooting, the deputy’s name and more on Friday. A rally was held in Spotsylvania County on Friday evening.
“We are calling for complete transparency and the immediate release of any body camera footage of the incident,” the family said in a statement.
A spokesman for the VSP, which was asked by Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case, said the department had the body-worn camera footage, but did not have the authority to release it. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the incident or whether the footage would be released.
After the shooting, the VSP said the sheriff’s deputy rendered aid to Brown and he was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. He had surgery and two bullets were removed, said David A. Haynes, the attorney for the Brown family. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
After the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to a special prosecutor, Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins, for review and a decision about whether charges will be pursued.