The shooting occurred on Robert J. Contee III’s first day as the District’s newest police chief, and hours before he was sworn in at a ceremony at the Wilson Building with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

Contee, who replaces Peter Newsham, will serve as acting chief until confirmed by the D.C. Council. The swearing-in ceremony was delayed because Contee went to the shooting scene in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue NW, north of the Howard University campus and east of Columbia Heights.

Contee said a person flagged down a police officer shortly before 8 a.m. and said a pedestrian was on Georgia Avenue and was carrying a firearm.

Shortly after confronting the man, Contee said one Fourth District officer fired a service weapon. He did not reveal where on the body the person was struck or how many times the officer fired. He said police are not sure if the man fired his gun. Police also did not say if the man pointed the gun at the officers or at others.

“We’re in the very early stages of the investigation,” Contee said at a news conference.

Contee said the officer who fired activated his body-worn camera and that video of the incident will be made public. The department has by law five business days to identify the officer and release video following an officer-involved death or a serious use of force.

The officer who fired will be placed on routine administrative leave, as is customary following a shooting by police. Contee said the officer was on patrol in a cruiser “trying to keep the community safe” when flagged down. The chief said the officer got out of the cruiser to approach the man.

“I want to thank the resident who was bold enough to come forward and relay this information to the police,” Contee said.

The new chief has said he will work closely with residents to craft crime fighting plans to meet their concerns and needs, but he has made clear he will continue to target illegal firearms. Homicides in 2020 reached a 16-year high, and more than 920 people were shot.