In a separate shooting by police, authorities said a D.C. officer shot and wounded a man early Friday. A department spokesman said the man advanced on officers with a knife in the middle of the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE about 3:30 a.m.

Dustin Sternbeck, the D.C. police spokesman, said the man refused repeated commands to stop and was shot after he “proceeded toward” the officer. Police said it did not appear the man suffered life-threatening injuries. Sternbeck said a knife was recovered.

No other information was immediately available, including the injured man’s identity. Police said additional details would likely be made public later on Friday.

D.C. police have shot and wounded five people in the first two months of this year, and a security guard regulated by the District has shot one person. None of those people have died; police said the man shot by the security guard suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have said they recovered guns or knives in each incident. In one instance, a D.C. officer shot a man who authorities said had just fatally shot another person. All the cases remain under investigation.

In all of last year, D.C. police shot six people, killing two and wounding four.

Under a new law passed by the D.C. Council, the identities of police officers involved in serious uses of force must be publicly identified within five business days of an incident. Video from their body-worn cameras also must be made public, unless the person shot or his relatives object. Two victims have objected so far this year.

Security guards, known as Special Police, are not subject to the rules requiring body cameras. They are typically employed by private companies, though they are licensed and regulated by the District government. They are required to follow D.C. police use of force policies.

Sternbeck said the uniformed security officer at the Chick-fil-A was not wearing a body camera. He said a security camera at the restaurant captured part of the incident, and that D.C. officers who responded to the shooting activated their body-worn cameras.

Police did not immediately identify the security guard or say whether he worked for a private company contracted by the restaurant chain. Jackie Jags, a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A, declined to comment on the name of the security company or guard.

In a statement, police said the suspected assailant walked into the restaurant armed with a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The employee opened a cash register and handed the man an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the guard shot the man outside. Police released a picture of a handgun with an extended magazine that held 21 bullets.

The suspect, identified as Davon Robinson, 27, of Southeast Washington, was charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and registration and possession of unregistered ammunition.