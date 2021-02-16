Police said the officers confronted a man shortly before 2:30 a.m. after a person reported being assaulted and robbed near Second Street and Rhode Island Avenue in Northwest Washington’s LeDroit Park neighborhood.

An arrest affidavit says the assailant asked the victim for cigarettes, then hit him in the head with a firearm. Police said the attacker took the victim’s book bag; the victim ran and flagged down police officers.

The officers found the suspect about two blocks away in the 200 block of Florida Avenue NW, according to a police report and arrest affidavit. In a statement, police said the man “refused to follow numerous commands” and “two officers discharged their firearms.”

Police said a pellet gun was found at the scene.

Authorities identified the man who was shot as Antonio Garnes, 58, of Northwest Washington. Police described his injuries as not life-threatening.

Garnes was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pellet gun. He was ordered detained with a hearing set for March 3.

The officers remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting.