The statement from Tiffany Parker said that “the video did not show our Terrance with gun pointing it at police officers or anyone else as stated by the MPD. Terrance appeared to be complying with police directions.”
Parker, 39, said she didn’t see her brother in possession of a gun when she watched the video.
A D.C. police spokesman confirmed the Parker family had watched the body-camera video. Police and other D.C. officials stood by their initial account that Parker was armed and threatening an officer and a woman.
Christopher Geldart, the deputy D.C. mayor for public safety and justice, said Sunday he had watched the video several times.
“There’s a video of Mr. Parker holding a firearm,” he said. “And when the video comes out, I think people will see the clear danger that was there.”
D.C. officials said they are working to make the body-camera video public. Under D.C. law, police have five business days from the date of a serious use-of-force incident to release the video and identify the officer involved, although they often make the video public more quickly.
The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when police were called to an apartment in the Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station apartments in the 1100 block of Fourth Street SW for a domestic disturbance.
Police said officers were let into the apartment and that a woman told them she wanted her boyfriend to leave. A police report says that as officers tried to talk with the man, he took out a handgun “and began to point it towards an officer” and the woman.
In a statement released to the media Saturday and posted online, the department said: “The adult male suddenly brandished a firearm and pointed it at the female and one of the officers.”
One police officer fired a service weapon, striking Parker, who died a short time later at a hospital. Police said they recovered a firearm and released a photo of it in a press statement.
The statement from the Parker family says that based on the video they watched, the woman’s “actions and conversation shows no indication that Terrance was armed or dangerous.”
In a brief interview, Parker said her brother had been with the woman on and off for the past few years. She did not know the woman’s full name, and police have not provided it. Efforts to reach her have been unsuccessful.
Parker said she did not know what transpired between her brother and the woman Friday night. The family statement said Parker “was known to family and friends as a peacemaker, fun-loving, and caring individual.” He did not have children and worked in construction, his family said.
Police said they did not find a record of Parker being involved in domestic abuse with the woman in the apartment. His family said Parker had been the victim of verbal abuse and domestic violence in his relationship.
“We the family demand a complete and thorough investigation of the shooting,” along with the public release of all videos and documents tied to the case, the Parkers said.