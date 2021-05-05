Police said Lee shot Terrance Maurice Parker, 36, shortly after entering an apartment in the 1100 block of Fourth Street SW, in the Lex & Leo at Waterfront Station apartments. A woman had called police and told them she wanted Parker to leave the residence.
Video from Lee’s body camera, made public by police Sunday, shows officers confronting Parker as he lay on a bed. As officers try to talk to Parker, he leans back, then sits up with a gun in his right hand.
He waves the gun around, at least once in the direction of the officers and the woman before Lee fires what appears to be three shots. Parker was struck in the chest and died at a hospital. Since Sunday, police have updated the video posted online to include a longer version.
Parker’s family, who had been shown the video Saturday, issued a statement disputing the police account and said they did not see him threaten the officer or the woman.
Efforts to reach Lee were not successful. The chairman of the police union did not respond to requests for comment.