The incident began shortly after midnight when Contee said officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Rittenhouse Street NW, just east of Georgia Avenue.
Contee said the officers found two people shot, one of whom died. The other person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The chief said that while at the shooting scene, officers saw a male driving away in a small red sport utility vehicle. He said officers started a pursuit. During the chase, Contee said the driver of the red vehicle rammed a police car.
Contee said the SUV then crashed near Eighth and Tuckerman streets, about three blocks from the homicide scene, and turned over onto its side.
He said officers trying to remove the driver saw that he was armed and demanded several times that he the drop the weapon. Contee said the driver refused and that one officer shot him.