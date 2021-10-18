In a video-recorded statement, Contee said that “at some point during this interaction between our officers and this person, there was some type of incident and this person ultimately was shot.”
The chief said additional information would be provided after officials view video from officers’ body-worn cameras. Contee did not describe what led up to the shooting or what prompted police to shoot. Contee also did not say if the person who was shot was armed.
D.C. police have shot 14 people this year, killing five of them. In 2020, D.C. police shot six people, killing two. Police officers from agencies other than D.C. police shot an additional six people this year, two of them fatally.