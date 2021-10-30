After being driven two blocks, the officer, who has four years on the force, fired once from the back seat, the video shows, striking the driver. The vehicle slowed, and the officer tumbled onto the street as the wounded driver fled, eventually ending up at a hospital to treat his wound.
The new information about the shooting, which occurred about 4:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW in the Brightwood Park neighborhood, comes amid an investigation into the shooting by the police department.
Police have charged the wounded driver, Natango Robinson, 35, of Southeast, with several criminal counts, including felony assault on an officer while armed, kidnapping while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
Authorities said Robinson remained hospitalized as of Friday and had not made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court. It could not be determined whether he has an attorney, and efforts to reach relatives were not successful. Police said they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.
D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters Friday that the incident presents unique challenges for authorities who hadn’t before contemplated an officer getting taken in a moving vehicle.
“Obviously this is something we’re going to have focus on in training,” Contee said. “What are the best options given the situation? . . . Right now, I don’t have an answer for what that is.”
The chief added, “I think there are a lot of things that could have happened. Certainly people will Monday-morning quarterback this situation to death.”
The incident began when a person told an officer that they saw a man with a gun chasing another man. The officer broadcast a description, and two officers stopped a man a few minutes later.
Police said the man resisted when officers tried to handcuff him. During the struggle, police said, an officer felt what appeared to be a firearm in the man’s waistband. The man broke free, ran into an alley and entered a parked vehicle on the passenger’s side.
Three officers chased behind him and two tried to pull him from the vehicle as the man slid into the driver’s seat. The third officer jumped into the back of the vehicle to help.
Police said the driver started the vehicle and accelerated, throwing two of the officers to the pavement, injuring both. The third officer remained in the back seat.
The video shows that officer pointing his firearm at Robinson as he drove along Kennedy Street. The officer repeatedly screams, “Stop the car” and “Put the car in park,” his voice cracking. He manages to jump out after he shoots Robinson; it is not clear where on the body he was struck.
Police said Robinson left the vehicle and was taken by a friend to a hospital.
Also on Friday, in a separate case involving police use of force, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District said it concluded there is insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges against a D.C. police officer who fatally shot Terrance Maurice Parker, 36, on April 30. Police said Parker pointed a gun at a woman and at another officer investigating a domestic dispute in an apartment in Southwest Washington.