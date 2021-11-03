Boyle had jumped in the vehicle to try to arrest the man, who was suspected of having a gun in the 300 block of Kennedy street NW, in Brightwood Park.
The man Boyle shot has been charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. Boyle did not respond to an email seeking comment. Police have published video from Boyle’s body camera.
In the other case, Officer Steven Sajumon shot and wounded one of two men who police said were robbing a motorist at gunpoint on Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of 28th Street NW, in Georgetown.
Sajumon, a Sixth District officer who has been on the force three years, was off-duty when police said he came upon two men pointing guns at a motorist and fired when they refused his demands to drop the firearms.
One man was hit; police said the second man fired back at Sajumon and fled. The man who was wounded was arrested and faces charges that include robbery while armed and carrying a pistol without a licenses. The other man was not apprehended. The officer was not wearing a body camera because he was off duty; Sajumon did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Both shootings remain under investigation the officers are on routine administrative leave.