The Maryland State Police, and many other police forces across the country, said they will step up traffic enforcement this weekend in recognition of the increasing popularity of a celebration often associated with alcohol.

With the Cinco de Mayo festival occurring Saturday, the Maryland force said an “increase in impaired drivers [is] expected throughout the state this weekend.”

Police said they will add to patrols throughout Maryland, focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

In addition to being Cinco de Mayo, Saturday happens to be the day of the Kentucky Derby, a race long associated with an alcoholic beverage, the mint julep.