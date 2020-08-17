The incidents show how police in the District and around the country are grappling with when and how to enforce social distancing restrictions and mask requirements as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the way people live and socialize.

It has become even more complicated as masks become political statements amid a divisive election season, and as police came under greater scrutiny after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, prompting many officers to be wary of being aggressive.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed in the District and masks are required with few exceptions. Police are tasked with enforcing the rules; failing to wear a mask can bring a $1,000 fine.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has repeatedly stressed education over enforcement, and has sidestepped questions aimed at getting her to commit to ordering arrests and fines for scofflaws.

The day after the Aug. 9 shootings at the block party on Dubois Place SE, Bowser told reporters that “we have to make sure that everything in our power is done” to stop such events. But she said advisers also tell her that the city “can’t send the police in” because that might “cause more problems.”

“So there’s a conundrum,” Bowser said, without elaborating on how she planned to overcome it.

The gathering at Oxon Run Park occurred the weekend of July 25, with at least 200 participants showing up to listen to a band. It quickly sparked complaints from members of the Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

Christopher Hawthorne and Robbie Woodland, commissioners who oversee communities around the park, said they have pleaded with police, the mayor’s office and the Department of Recreation and Parks for guidance and support in enforcing the mayor’s order.

They complain that those agencies and others failed to intervene to break up the concert, and they are seeking a written protocol for how such gatherings should be handled, and say that request has been ignored.

At a news conference in July, Bowser put the onus on community leaders, including the ANC, who she said “see this type of behavior, who know the people who are involved, to get them to stop participating in that type of activity.”

Hawthorne called the messages confusing.

“You say one thing, to call 911, but are also saying ‘ANC commissioners, you need to handle this,’ ” she said. “You already know no one is going to do anything from an ANC commissioner talking to a large crowd. You ask one person with no power to talk to a crowd of 300, versus police who have the power to enforce your orders you put in place.”

On Monday, Bowser said she is considering agencies other than the police to help deal with large gatherings.

Her chief of staff, John Falcicchio, also said government employees are searching social media for people posting about upcoming large events, and sending them messages alerting them that they would be violating the mayor’s order.

He said they had “some success” in preventing events this past weekend from happening.

Woodland said community leaders have “exhausted every means we can go through to get assistance and we don’t get it. When you have mass gatherings like this, at a time when it’s dangerous for every living soul on this planet … why have [an order] in place if you’re not going to enforce it?”

But D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said it’s a tough call.

He said the people in Oxon Hill Park, though violating social distancing rules, were not causing any problems.

“They were not there for nefarious reasons,” the chief said. “They were socializing. They were listening to music, and doing what young people do. And now the police come in and break that up. That’s not an image we want to have.”

Newsham said officers cracking down too hard on social gatherings could “create tension between police and the community, and we’re in an environment where that’s not a good thing.”

The chief said officers called for backup, and as more police arrived, people left the gathering, negating a need for officers to go into the crowd to get it to disperse.

“We didn’t ignore it,” Newsham said. “If we do have large social gatherings, there’s going to be an attempt by the police to break those up.

But Hawthorne said officers had nothing to do with the event wrapping up. “Police did not disperse that party,” he said. “The party was over when the band decided not to play anymore.”

Earlier this month, another large gathering, this one an annual block party on Dubois Place SE, in the Greenway community, ended in violence. It had grown to hundreds of attendees when police said at least four gunmen opened fire after midnight Aug. 9, an exchange of more than 100 shots that left 22 people who had been dancing to music wounded.

A 17-year-old was killed and an off-duty police officer who apparently had been attending the event was critically wounded. The teenager’s aunt said, “If we’re in the coronavirus thing, why were they allowed to gather that big?”

Newsham said police from the 6th District station had known about the party from social media and were monitoring it. More officers were sent as the crowd grew, but none broke it up. The chief said there were not enough officers to wade into the crowd, but he said he is reviewing why reinforcements weren’t called in from other districts.

Bowser has repeatedly stressed the city’s efforts to encourage voluntary compliance of coronavirus restrictions, but sometimes talked tough about enforcement. While discussing a formal stay-at-home order in a March call with D.C. Council members, for example, Bowser stressed that enforcement would be imperative to make it work.

“We have to enforce orders, or they are worthless,” she told lawmakers at the time, according to people on the call.

And immediately after the Aug 9 shooting, the mayor suggested that some people may have to be jailed for violating pandemic-related orders — but she changed her tune the next day, asserting that the city’s focus should be on the shooters, not those who gathered in the streets.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, said there are no easy answers for police deciding when to step in to enforce rules to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

He said it is a job most police do not want, and are especially wary of given the tensions stemming from nationwide demonstrations against law enforcement.

“How do you do this and not antagonize people?” said Wexler, whose organization advises police departments around the country on best practices. “The good cop is trying to educate and talk to them in a way that doesn’t seem authoritarian. … We don’t want to become the social distancing police.”

But what happens when people refuse to comply?

Wexler said handcuffing is a poor option, as is fining “people in impoverished areas who already can’t afford things and don’t have jobs.” He pointed to California, where beach ambassadors instead of police are used to encourage compliance, and he suggested that health officials could be called out to large gatherings.

“Are the police the best ones to warn people about the health dangers of not wearing a mask?” he asked.