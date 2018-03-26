D.C. police were surrounding an apartment house on Connecticut Avenue in the Cleveland Park area early Monday where they said a barricade situation was under way.

The incident was focused in the 3700 block of Connecticut Avenue, and witnesses said police arrived there in large numbers.

At least one witness said he saw an officer enter one of the apartment houses near Connecticut and Sedgwick Street.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police said by Twitter that they expected to remain in the area “until further notice.”

There was no immediate indication of any injury.